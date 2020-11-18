Govt offers partial bailout for customers of Blackshield, others

Government has authorized a partial bailout to all customers of affected Fund Management Companies

The government has authorized a partial bailout involving the payment of up to Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000) to all customers of the remaining affected Fund Management Companies.

This is pending the court process on the liquidation petition and other matters.



A statement issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission said the litigation by some affected Fund Management Companies may take some time and, likely to stretch the pain and suffering of the affected investors hence the decision by the government.



“The decision to make this partial payment is predicated on Government’s commitment to protect its citizenry and its sensitivity to the plight of affected clients compounded by the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”



“Furthermore, this intervention has become necessary at this stage because liquidation petitions for the remaining affected Fund Management Companies are currently at different stages. In addition, some affected Fund Management Companies like Gold Coast Fund Management Limited (now Blackshield Fund Management Company Limited) are contesting the liquidation petition and as a result, have filed a Stay of Proceedings until its application for judicial review of the decision of the Administrative Hearings Committee has been heard.”

This partial bailout would cover a total of 92,460 claims filed against the remaining 27 Fund Management Companies, out of which Blackshield Fund Management Company Limited accounts for a total of 84,656 (92%) claims.



The statement added: “Claims filed by individuals (including pensioners) is 86,506 with Gold Coast Fund Management Limited (now Blackshield Fund Management Company Limited) accounting for 80,018 (92.5%) of these claims. Based on the validated claims, the partial bailout being offered would result in 89% and 82% of affected individuals and pensioners being fully settled respectively. Validated claims in excess of this partial payout amount shall be covered after the liquidation proceedings in Court, in line with the terms being applied under the bailout package for the clients of the Fund Management Companies currently under official liquidation.”



The partial bailout, according to SEC would be channeled through the Amalgamated Fund Ghana Limited, the same Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) being used to pay the clients of the Fund Management Companies currently under official liquidation.