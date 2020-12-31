Govt signs contract for start of Accra-Tema Motorway expansion project

The Accra-Tema Motorway is one of the major roads in the capital

Government has announced that it has signed a contract for the design and construction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and extensions project.

The Ministry of Roads & Highways announced in a statement that the contract has been signed with Portuguese company, Mota-Engil, Engenharia E Constructao Africa S. A.



The press statement signed by the Minister of Roads & Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, said the contract was signed on December 16, 2020, after the approval of the Public Procurement Authority and the Central Tender Review Board.



"Actual construction works will commence soon after the detailed design has been approved and relocation of services are completed," the statement explained.



The reconstruction and expansion of the existing 19.5km motorway into a two-lane dual carriageway for the freeway and a three-lane dual carriageway for the urban highway is among the key scopes of the project.



The freeway will remain concrete surfacing, whilst the urban highway will be in asphaltic concrete with paved shoulders, the statement said.

Read the full statement below.



DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF ACCRA – TEMA MOTORWAY AND EXTENSIONS PROJECT (ATMP) 27.7KM



PRESS RELEASE



The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, is happy to announce that the contract for the Design and Construction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project, from the Tema Interchange through Apenkwa Interchange to Neoplan Junction, was signed on 16th December 2020 with Mota-Engil, Engenharia E Construcao Africa SA, after the approval of the Public Procurement Authority and the Central Tender Review Board.



The scope of works under the contract includes the following:

1) the reconstruction and expansion of the existing Motorway(19.5km) into a two-lane Dual Carriageway for the freeway, and a three-lane dual carriageway for the urban highway. The freeway will remain concrete surfacing, whilst the urban highway will be in asphaltic concrete with paved shoulders;



2) the reconstruction of the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to Apenkwa Interchange (5.7km) into a six-lane dual carriageway with Asphaltic Concrete surfacing;



3) reconstruction of Tesano Junction – Neoplan Junction (2.5km) into a three-lane dual carriageway in asphaltic concrete surfacing;



4) construction of five (5) new interchanges at Lashibi, Community 18 Junction, Teshie Link Junction, Dzorwulu Junction and Neoplan Junction to facilitate traffic movement at the junctions;



5) remodelling of the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to eliminate the perennial congestion;

6) reconstruction of Apenkwa Interchange;



7) rehabilitation of Achimota Interchange;



8) provision of streetlights;



9) construction of fourteen (14) new pedestrian footbridges to ensure safe crossing of pedestrians, where necessary; and



10) construction of Toll plazas:

Actual construction works will commence immediately after the detailed design has been approved, and relocation of services are completed. The Employer during this time will also be engaging stakeholders and persons affected by the project to ensure all issues are resolved.



The Ghana Highway Authority is the implementing agency, and the public may contact the Public Affairs Division of the Authority for any further clarification.



SIGNED



KWASI AMOAKO-ATTAH (MP)



MINISTER