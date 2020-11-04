Govt to hold Nation Building Updates on Energy Sector

The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event organized by the government

The government will tomorrow November 5, 2020, hold its 8th edition of the Nation Building Updates to provide detailed updates on measures it has taken to revamp the country’s energy sector.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, and signed by the Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, the event will be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 10:00 am prompt under the theme “Keeping the lights on, Powering our Growth” and will be addressed by the Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu.



According to the statement, “the Minister is expected to outline the massive gains made under the energy sector to propel the country’s growth and ensure also that the country never returned to load shedding and its attendant menace.”



The Nation Building Updates is a weekly event organized by the government under the auspices of the Ministry of Information to provide updates on key government's projects, policies and interventions since it assumed office in 2017.

The session will be aired live on all major Television, Radio and New Media platforms across the country.



Subsequent updates on other government events and programmes will follow in the coming weeks.