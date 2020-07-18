Business News

Govt to revamp vegetable sector

File photo

Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afiyie has expressed worry that vegetable sub-sector of the economy is losing out on about $3billion annually in export earnings.

According to him, this is due to the poor infrastructural development for Ghana’s irrigation system which he believes that they are working very hard to address it.



He told Joy News that, “When it comes to the vegetable food area, we decided that we will start with a core business in the villages, the high tech area, we will focus on the youth who have agriculture background to be trained in intensive greenhouse technology. That has been our focus for the first three years.

“Of course we knew that the sector had other stakeholders most important of which had practitioners particularly, the peri urban ones, so we are giving them resources , we are giving them the exposure.”

