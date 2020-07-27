Business News

Greater Accra GUTA changes name to Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana

Treasure of TAGG, Irene Victoria Odoom

The Greater Accra GUTA has formally changed its name to Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) on Monday, severing ties with the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA).

Despite the name change, the group remains headquartered in Accra and is prepared to open its doors to all traders in the country who wish to join the association.



Addressing a press conference in Accra, Treasure of TAGG, Irene Victoria Odoom, disclosed that due to the success story of the union over the years, there has been loud calls for the association to expand its activities, hence the decision to have a nationwide representation.



Irene Victoria Odoom hopes the name change, and other measures, including the rolling out of schemes and training programmes, will enhance the capacity and finances of members of the association.



‘’Greater Accra GUTA per its performance and the success story is responding to calls, far and near from traders across the country who want to be part of our activities have made it possible for us to consider their request to announce to all traders in the country of the change from Greater Accra GUTA to appropriate name that can widely be accepted by all Ghanaians and traders,’’ she added.



On his part, David Amoateng, Chairman of TAAG, intimated that the union intends to help remove the bottlenecks bedeviling Ghanaian traders through the engagements of experts and other stakeholders.

He explained that the notion that all traders in the country must necessarily be members of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association was wrong and misguided, as they are no laws to back such assertions.



Below is the full statement of TAGG



PRESS STATEMENT 27/07/2020



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, this morning we are happy to announce to the nation that Greater Accra GUTA per its performance and the success story is responding to calls from far and near from traders across the country who want to be part of our activities have made it possible for us to consider their request to announce to all traders in the country of the change from Greater Accra GUTA to appropriate name that can widely be accepted by all Ghanaians and traders.



In this regard, the name Greater Accra GUTA for this reason limit us to Accra only and the two registered entities are working together and after thorough consideration we thought it wise to use Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) for the running of the organization in order to draw all the traders across the country to join us.

The association systems and structures we have put in place could regulate and mobilize all traders within the country and can easily be access anywhere in the country to register as a member. Greater Accra GUTA is happy to unveil Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) from today forth Greater Accra GUTA will be known as Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) is ready to reach out to each and every single trader in the country to be part of the group and formalize him/herself by registering.



Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) have lined up various schemes for traders such as access to credit and protection, trading activities and issues regarding government policies that are detrimental to traders, we shall review trade related policies that comes from government and all the agencies that directly affect traders through our advocacy capacity.



Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we will tackle unfair trade practices at our border frontiers and also tackle issues that bothers with duties, we will tackle issues that confront traders each and every day in their activities and then we will make sure that unfair competition among all traders are checked.



We will reach out to the academia and experts with knowledge in trading to solicit their opinions regarding trading matters. Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) will criticize government constructively and also make sure to engage with government with issues that affect our members.



Our doors are open to all the MMDA’s and Agencies to engage with us to achieve the betterment of Ghana. We are by this press statement informing Ghanaians and traders that, no trading Association hold monopoly as mother trading Association in the country in this regard we are all registered under Registrar Generals (Act).

Therefore, all MMDA’s and Agencies should accord each and every Association per their capacity in numbers. Trader’s Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has develop a capacity to bring all partner association under its umbrella in other to build strong force together and on one common accord under one voice in memorandum of understanding to become strong advocate for the industry where we get our daily bread.



Thank you for your attention.



Signed NANA POKU G/A SECRETARY, GUTA 0202282182



KWADWO AMOATENG G/A CHAIRMAN, GUTA 0244215457



MRS IRENE VICTORIA ODOOM

ABRAHAM YAO FIANU

Source: Michael Asante, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.