Greater Accra Minister sacks hawkers on pavement at Kantamanto

Henry Quartey during the evacuation

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, led a team of police officers to sack hawkers on the pavement at Kantamanto market.

Traders often sell on the pavements by the roadside and their wares have taken over some portions of the roads making vehicular movements difficult.



However, as part of efforts to beautify the capital and ease vehicular traffic, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, organised a visit to the area to de-congest the place.



“One can barely spend 1 hour in traffic using this stretch but the traffic has now stopped,” Henry Quartey told the press during the exercise.



He added, “We’ve told the traders to go inside the market because this is where people have put up their stores. So in case of a fire outbreak, imagine, people will die and government would be blamed.”

According to him, the pavements would be renovated into a garden where people can seat and rest when they come to buy goods.



“We will plant green grass over here and there will be police to guard this place and people who break the law would be dealt with,” Greater Accra Regional Minister said.



Henry Quartey has been commended in recent times for his efforts to transform the capital.