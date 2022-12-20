Hairdressers and dressmakers complain of low sales days to Christmas

Business has been slow this festive season for some hairdressers and dressmakers in Accra

Some hairdressers and seamstresses within Accra, say business has been slow this festive season as compared to previous years.

This they said is due to the prevailing economic hardship in the country, which has forced most of their clients not to patronize their services. This came up when GBCGhanaOnline interacted with a cross-section of them at Osu and its environs.



The Christmas season is often characterized by merry-making and high patronage of goods and services. Businesses in this instance can cash in on sales ranging from clothing to handbags as well as shoes and other seasonal materials.



Market women and store owners also take advantage of the period to make the best of sales from their merchandise. One of the most lucrative and profitable businesses during the festive season is sewing and hairdressing.



Interestingly, dressmakers and hairstylists within Osu and its immediate environs are not enthused with patronage. The situation they bemoaned is partly due to the country’s economic hardship. The continuous increase in the price of goods and services has certainly made their dreams at a standstill this year. While some complain about low sales, others are satisfied with the level of patronage.



They did not rule out the God factor by showing appreciation to Him for taking them through a successful year.

Madam Doreen of Dee’s Beauty Salon, “There is no money and things are not good for us this year so government should see to it that wholesalers reduce prices of goods and services since the cedis has appreciated”.



An anonymous seamstress said, “Though things are difficult this year, by God’s grace business is moving on smoothly”.



A fashion designer Kojo Amankwa said “There is no difference between last year and this year. During the Covid period last year, we thought we couldn’t make a lot of sales but looking at last year, we made sales and we are getting the same results this year. Even though the system is hard, we are able to get one or two fabrics to sew”.



An apprentice tailor Frimpomaa, also said “Sales this year’s Christmas is running slow and the few who come to sew complain of the increase in the price of fabrics.



They were however hopeful that business will soon pick up to enable them to cash in on the festive season.