Hawa Koomson 'storms' Tema harbour after closed season

Fisheries minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson with the 'closed season key'

Following the announcement of the 2022 closed season from July to August this year, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has visited the Tema habour to inspect fishing activities of fisherfolk.

The inspection exercise was to ensure fishermen use the right nets for fishing.



Fishing activities were normally stopped during the closed season to reduce pressure on stocks.



This period gives the aquatic animals the chance to lay their eggs to replace the lost population due to fishing and other natural causes.



According to a ClassFM report, Mavis Hawa Koomson explained that the reason for the closed season was to allow more fishes and fingerlings to mature.

The minister said the observance of the closed season was in accordance with Section 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625).



She, therefore, warned fishermen who do not adhere to the closed season directive when announced to put an abrupt end to it or face the law.



ESA/FNOQ