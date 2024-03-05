'Herbert Wigwe was part of my success story' – Dangote weeps while eulogising late friend

The Chairman of the Dangote Group, who is also the wealthiest person in Africa, Aliko Dangote, has shared a glowing tribute to his late friend and business partner, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

Dr. Herbert Wigwe was the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Holdings and co-founder of Access Bank PLC, a major financial institution in Africa.



Dangote, speaking at a memorial service held in honour of the late banking genius, shared how his friend played a pivotal role in his [Aliko Dangote] success story.



He also described him as being a devoted friend, mentee and brother.



“Herbert’s wise counsel and relentless support was central to the growth and expansion of our organisation, the Dangote Group. My family and I forever cherish his warm friendship and heart of care and it is really very difficult to find another Herbert,” Dangote said.



At a point, overwhelmed with emotions even as he continued to read his tribute to his friend, Dangote shed a tear.

“I owe him a debt of gratitude,” Dangote sadly shared.



The late Herbert Wigwe died on February 10, 2024, along with five others, including his wife, his son, and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo.



They were en route to watch the Super Bowl game in Las Vegas, USA, when the helicopter carrying them crashed.



Before his untimely demise, Dr Herbert Higwe, had over the years played an instrumental role in Africa’s financial sector, championing various banking service reforms through the Access Holdings conglomerate.



He was also a philanthropist and educationist.

In 2018, Access Bank became the largest bank in Nigeria after it purchased fellow competitor Diamond Bank.



The bank has through the years expanded its operations in Africa and beyond, with plans to open a new banking service in Asia in 2024.



Access Bank was founded in 1989.







