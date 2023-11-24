Here are business stories that made headlines this week

The tax on sanitary pads was one of the most talked about taxes before the reading of the 2024 budget in parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

While some Ghanaians were not satisfied with the solution stated by the government through the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, others feel it is a way to at least allow young girls and women to heave a sigh of relief during menstruation.



Speaking at the 5th edition of Deloitte Economic Dialogue in Accra on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, disclosed that Fay Enterprise and Sunda Ghana were the local companies to produce sanitary pads for young girls and women perusal on a large scale.



She noted that Sunda Ghana can produce 900 million sanitary pads with Fay Enterprise, producing 600 pieces of sanitary pads in a year when given the needed support from government.



She noted that Sunda Ghana has employed 900 people while Fay Enterprise currently has about 40 employees.



Also, the Bank of Ghana has fined and suspended Zeepay forex license for breaching Clause 7.3(a) of inward remittance.

Ahead of the yuletide, Government of Ghana has authorised a non-pre-approval visa on arrival for all visitors coming into Ghana from December 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024.



This means that passengers coming into Ghana will be issued their visas upon arrival in the country during the period.



In a statement issued by the Ghana Tourism Authority and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the visa-on arrival program forms part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign which is in line with government’s ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative.



This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



