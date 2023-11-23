Here are the 2 Ghanaian companies to produce sanitary pads on a large scale

Sanitary pads

The tax on sanitary pads was one of the most talked about taxes before the reading of the 2024 budget in parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

While some Ghanaians were not satisfied with the solution stated by the government through the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, others feel it is a way to at least allow young girls and women to heave a sigh of relief during menstruation.



Speaking at the 5th edition of Deloitte Economic Dialogue in Accra on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, disclosed that Fay Enterprise and Sunda Ghana were the local companies to produce sanitary pads for young girls and women perusal on a large scale.



She noted that Sunda Ghana can produce 900 million sanitary pads with Fay Enterprise, producing 600 pieces of sanitary pads in a year when given the needed support from government.



She noted that Sunda Ghana has employed 900 people while Fay Enterprise currently has about 40 employees.



The Deputy Minister of Finance said the removal of the import duties and Zero Value Added Tax (VAT) for these companies will boost their production capacity and create more employment opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



Abena Osei-Asare said, "Government engaged the two companies that produce sanitary pads in this country; they were Fay Enterprise and Sunda Ghana and government sat with them and we looked at their numbers and clearly it confirmed that given that support, they can be able to produce the needed capacity for this country and so government decided that based on the numbers that have shown us, Sunda, given the support will be able to produce 900 million pieces a year."

"For Fay Enterprise, given the support will be able to produce about 60 million pieces a year. Sunda employs close to 900 people, Fay employs close to 40 people and so given that support, they can increase employment as well," the Deputy Minister of Finance stated.



Government gave a zero rate VAT on locally produced sanitary pads and also granted import duty waivers for raw materials for the local manufacture of sanitary pads.



Currently, there is an import tax of 20% and VAT of 15% on sanitary pads.



One pack of sanitary pads costs between GH¢20.00 and GH¢40.00.



SA/NOQ



