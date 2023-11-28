Here are the old vs new data charges for MTN users

Data charges have increased

From today November 28, 2023, telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana has increased data charges for its users. Despite an earlier announcement of the 15% increase, users have expressed disappointment at how much more they would have to pay for data charges.

MTN when making the announcement on November 24, 2023, said “Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 28th November 2023, prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs.”



Meanwhile, the hike in prices is expected to impact MTN Ghana’s large customer base which grew mobile subscribers by 12.8% year-over-year (YoY) in 2022 to 28.6 million.



After the prices took effect on November 28, 2023, social media users shared varied sentiments on how the increase could affect their cost of living.



The most common bundle whose price has left many in shock is the former GH¢399 bundle which was worth 214 gigabytes and was further reduced to 186 gigabytes and has now been reduced to 92 gigabytes.



Some of the old prices are as follows



GH¢0.5 - 20.46mb

GH¢1 - 40mb



GH¢3 - 401.61mb



GH¢10 - 900 mb



GH¢399 - 182gb



On that note, if you are an MTN user, here are the new charges for data effective November 28, 2023.





