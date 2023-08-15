Here are the top 20 items Ghana imports from China

Imports

Ghana’s high level of imports has remained a major contributor to the country’s high inflation rates.

In recent times when the country has been plunged into a deep economic crisis, there have been incessant calls for the country to grow and produce for its own consumption.



But until those calls materialize Ghana continues to import from neighboring countries and trade partners.



One of the countries that contribute quite largely to Ghana’s imports is China.



Trade volumes between Ghana and China reached $7.93 billion as of 2022 according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.



Let’s take a quick dive, therefore, into the top 20 items that were imported from China as of August 2022 and compiled by GhanaWeb Business.



1. Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers

2. Iron and steel



3. Electrical, electronic equipment



4. Articles of iron or steel



5. Plastics



6. Vehicles other than railway, tramway



7. Footwear, gaiters, and the like

8. Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings



9. Miscellaneous chemical products



10. Rubbers



11. Articles of apparel, knit or crocheted



12. Bird ski, feathers, artificial flowers, human hair



13. Articles of leather, animal gut, harness, travel goods

14. Ceramic products



15. Cotton



16. Miscellaneous articles of base metal



17. Aluminum



18. Other made textile articles, sets, worn clothing



19. Coffee, tea, mate, and spices

20. Miscellaneous manufactured articles



