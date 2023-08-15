Here are the top 20 items Ghana imports from China

Ghana’s high level of imports has remained a major contributor to the country’s high inflation rates.
In recent times when the country has been plunged into a deep economic crisis, there have been incessant calls for the country to grow and produce for its own consumption.
But until those calls materialize Ghana continues to import from neighboring countries and trade partners.
One of the countries that contribute quite largely to Ghana’s imports is China.
Trade volumes between Ghana and China reached $7.93 billion as of 2022 according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.
Let’s take a quick dive, therefore, into the top 20 items that were imported from China as of August 2022 and compiled by GhanaWeb Business.
1. Machinery, nuclear reactors, boilers
2. Iron and steel
3. Electrical, electronic equipment
4. Articles of iron or steel
5. Plastics
6. Vehicles other than railway, tramway
7. Footwear, gaiters, and the like
8. Furniture, lighting signs, prefabricated buildings
9. Miscellaneous chemical products
10. Rubbers
11. Articles of apparel, knit or crocheted
12. Bird ski, feathers, artificial flowers, human hair
13. Articles of leather, animal gut, harness, travel goods
14. Ceramic products
15. Cotton
16. Miscellaneous articles of base metal
17. Aluminum
18. Other made textile articles, sets, worn clothing
19. Coffee, tea, mate, and spices
20. Miscellaneous manufactured articles
