Here is how much gold, cocoa are selling to open the 20th trade week in 2021

Crude Oil started the 20th trade week on a positive note

Mon, 10 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the commodities market, as of today, May 10, 2021, the price of crude oil started the 20th trade week of the 2021 fiscal year at sixty-five dollars, thirty-nine cents ($65.39) as compared to last Friday’s trading at sixty-four dollars, sixty cents ($64.60).

Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and thirty-nine dollars, zero point three cents ($1,839.03) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand eight hundred and thirty-three dollars and ninety-three cents ($1,833.93).

Cocoa is trading at two thousand four hundred and twenty-two dollars ($2,422.00) as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand three hundred and seventy-two cents ($2,372.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-eight dollars, ninety-nine cents ($88.99) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-eight dollars, ninety-four cents ($88.94).

And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty-one dollars, ninety-five cents ($151.95) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and fifty dollars and ninety-five cents ($150.95).

