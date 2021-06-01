Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of June 1

Euro went up at a mid-rate of 7.0268

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7473

• It maintained its trade value against the Pounds Sterling of 8.1672 mid-rate



• Euro went up at a mid-rate of 7.0268



On the interbank board today, June 1, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7444 and a selling price of 5.7502 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7387 and a selling price of 5.7445 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7331 and a selling 5.7389 to open the 23rd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1628 and a selling price of 8.1716 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1364 and a selling price of 8.1451.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0230 and a selling price of 7.0305 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9912 and a selling price of 6.9981.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4175 and a selling price of 0.4179 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4166 and a selling price of 0.4169.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3605 and a selling price of 71.6998 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.5393 and a selling price of 71.5828.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.3016 and a selling price of 93.4013 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.7336 and a selling price of 93.8261.