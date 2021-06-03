Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of June 3

The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7472

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7472

• It maintained its trade value against the Pounds Sterling of 8.1493 mid-rate



• Euro went up at a mid-rate of 7.0213



On the interbank board today, June 3, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7443 and a selling price of 5.7501 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7443 and a selling price of 5.7501.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1449 and a selling price of 8.1536 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1397 and a selling price of 8.1484.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0178 and a selling price of 7.0247 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0364 and a selling price of 7.0433.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4226 and a selling price of 0.4230 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4174 and a selling price of 0.4178.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3965 and a selling price of 71.4539 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3565 and a selling price of 71.4017.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.3786 and a selling price of 93.4705 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.1321 and a selling price of 93.2234.