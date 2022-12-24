Here's how much your favourite items are selling at Makola

The Christmas season is usually characterized by aggressive buying and selling. During the season, sellers become optimistic about making a profit due to the levels of patronage they witness. However, 2022 has been a difficult economic and financial year, especially for business owners and citizens alike.

Taking a trip to the Makola market, traders lamented the general rise in the prices of goods and services and the effect of the depreciation of the cedi on the general cost of living of Ghanaians.



According to them, sales have not been encouraging as of December 22, 2022.



Food has remained a top driver of inflation with prices skyrocketing from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.



In this article, GhanaWeb Business gives an overview of the prices of some basic foodstuffs every household or individual requires.

Oil and gari



The seller said: "One gallon of oil was 700 and 800 cedis but now it is 500, 550 because of the CFA and the dollar. One Olonka of gari used to be 12 cedis but it is 18cedis and 20cedis now. Last year 1 litre oil was 50cedis but 90cedis so sales are low."



Chicken seller



One of the men who sell chicken stated that "Sales are just okay. Last year and this year’s sales are the same. Chicken used to be 45cedis last year but it is 60 cedis now."

CHRISTMAS RIBBON



"This year, sales are not encouraging at all. Christmas is not exciting at all. This used to be 10cedis last year, but it is 15 cedis now," Akua Quartey told GhanaWeb Business



Onion seller



"A big sack of onion sells at 1250, the small sack is 550 and it used to be 250 last year. This year, prices have gone up so much. So, I sell the onions for 10 for 10cedis and 5 for 5 cedis," the onion seller said.

Tilapia



The tilapia seller stated that "Last year, we bought it for 800 but now it is 1700, 1800, and 2000. So, I sell 3 tilapias for 50cedis and 4 big ones for 100 cedis. People are not buying this Christmas at all. They are in town but they are not buying."



Redfish



"There is redfish for 150ccedis and 200 cedis. Cassava fish too goes for 4 for 200cedis, the octopus is 70 and 100cedis. Nothing has been reduced," the seller said.

Beef



"We are pleading with the government to reduce the prices of goods for us. Prices have really gone up, it is unbearable," Naa pleaded.







