'His motives are not clear to me' – TOR board chair claps back at Union calling for his removal

David Adomako is the Board Chair of TOR

The Board Chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), David Adomako, has noted that calls for his removal from the board of the Tema Oil Refinery by the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) of the Trades Unions Congress (TUC) are unfounded.

He said it has been an extremely difficult task to find investors for the revival of the Refinery while adding that the National Chairman of the Union, Bernard Owusu, does not have a full grasp of the issues at hand.



He however added that he is certain that the calls for his removal alongside two other members is not a representation of most of the workers.



According to myjoyonline.com he said: “TOR rehabilitation is a very difficult exercise, and in the current environment, it is extremely difficult to find prospective partners interested in taking on the quantum of financial exposure necessary to bring about a lasting solution. I am quite confident that Mr. Owusu does not represent the views of the majority of workers who have a vested interest in the establishment of a sustainable solution.



“His motive is not clear to me, but he should understand that his misguided statements are very damaging to the prospects for finding a solution in the near term,” he added.



The National Chairman of the GTPCWU Bernard Owusu speaking to the journalists said, "For the gross demonstration of incompetence by colluding and condoning a conflict of interest and chasing after a non-existing ghost in the shadow of a credible partner for almost two years, we plead that Leon Kendon Apenteng, Edith Sapara-Grant and David Adomako, the board chairman be removed from the TOR Board for lack of objectivity in decisions towards the search and identification of a credible partner for TOR."