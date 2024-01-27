TOR set to be revived - Akufo-Addo declares at opening of Chinese-owned refinery

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asserted that the Tema Oil Refinery is set to be fully revitalised after years of being dormant.

He made this statement at the opening ceremony of the Sentuo Oil Refinery, a Chinese-owned facility located in Tema.



He said that having both the Tema Oil Refinery and the Sentuo Oil Refinery operational would enable Ghana to refine most of its oil locally, instead of relying on imported products.



Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh on his part urged foreign investors to join the energy sector, aiming to boost its performance.



He praised the Sentuo Group for its huge investment in the Sentuo Oil Refinery, which plans to increase its capacity from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels of oil per day in its first phase.



Xu Ning Quan, the Executive Chairman of Santuo Group, thanked the government of Ghana and the traditional authorities for their cooperation in setting up the Sentuo Oil Refinery.



He said that even though they were Chinese, they were committed to Ghana’s development, especially in the energy sector, and considered Ghana as their second home.

ID/MA



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel