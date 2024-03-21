Housing Minister briefs Parliament on beneficiaries of National Rental Assistance Scheme

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

The Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has submitted to Parliament the list and locations of beneficiaries of the National Rental Assistance Scheme as of February 2024, as requested by the MP for Sawla/Tuna/Kalba through questions.

According to the Minister, by February 2024, the scheme had received a total of Ten Thousand One Hundred and Sixty-Fight (10,168) applications from Ghanaians.



Out of the total applications received, NRAS paid rent advance for One Thousand Six Hundred and Forty-Six (1646) Ghanaians, representing 16.19% of the applications received from the six operational Regions of Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern and Bono East.



He has subsequently deposited details with respect to the list of programme beneficiaries and the locations at the Clerk’s office as requested.



Oppong-Nkrumah, who was responding to a question from Andrew Dari Chiwitey MP for Sawla/Tuna/Kalba to furnish the House with the list and locations of beneficiaries of the National Rental Assistance Scheme, also gave the regional breakdown of applications received in Accra/Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Techiman, Koforidua and Tamale.

"In the spirit of transparency and accountability, I assure the House of my Ministry’s commitment to provide regular updates on the operations of the Scheme,” he stressed.



The National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) was launched in January 2023, and its implementation commenced in March of the same year.



The scheme removes the burden of huge rent advance payments by tenants and makes them pay monthly rent to the scheme. The scheme targets both formal and informal individuals with regular income.