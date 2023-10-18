How Kwame Nkrumah converted areas turned flood prone by Akosombo Dam construction into a blessing

The Akosombo dam which was completed in 1965 generates hydroelectric power and provides water for irrigation to farmers.

At 124 meters tall and 660m long, the dam holds back the water of Lake Volta. It is for this reason that when the water is above the minimum requirement level, the spill gates are opened to avoid the collapse of the dam.



But in 1965, the construction of the dam disrupted the lives of more than 80,000 people.



In a video posted by Ghana Facts and History and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the displaced persons were moved to a re-settlement township.



The report said government helped the affected people of the Akosombo dam construction by rolling out an agricultural development programme.



This new enterprise led to an increase in cotton, tobacco, vegetable crops, poultry, fish and pig farming.

According to Ghana Facts and History, the move led to a decrease in the importation of food produce in 1972.



The video captured all the scenes including young ones farming and tilting the soil for planting, pigs being fed, fishmongers and others waiting to buy fish from fishermen at the shore, among others.



Meanwhile, the recent spillage of excess water in the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams on September 15, 2023, has displaced many as well.



The spillage has forced many communities in the north, south, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta Region to evacuate.



The hospitality industry in the Volta and Eastern Regions have also been heavily impacted as a result of the construction.

SA/KPE







