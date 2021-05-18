How Roseline Sackey, a casino waitress became a business owner

Beautician, Roseline Sackey has shared her success story - from a pool girl at a club to a business owner in the capital.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle, Roseline indicated that with only a B.E.C.E certificate, she knew that white-collar jobs were not for her. As a result, she had to work her way to the top.



According to her, she began as a pool girl and a waitress at a club in Tema.



Eventually, she worked in several casinos and clubs in Accra having to meander through with men preying on her.



"I started at Vienna and moved Golden Tulip as a dealer. I worked at Club Onyx as a head waitress. At a point, I was a hawker at Ashaiman.



"Working at the club was difficult. Sometimes, the men even bet on me,” Rose revealed.

After years of working at nightclubs and casino's, Roseline has succeeded in setting up a beautician shop she manages on her own.



She further advised young people to stay determined and live honestly.



Kindly watch the full interview below.



