How these 10 Ghanaian stocks performed on the GSE in June 2023

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is a trading plaform for listed companies

On the Ghana Stock Exchange in June 2023, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited MTN Ghana, CalBank, Asante Gold, and Standard Chartered Bank were the top performers.

Unilever Ghana Limited Ghana Commercial Bank Limited, Fan Milk Limited, and Benso Oil Palm Plantation Limited saw some positive gains in June as compared to their performances for the entire year.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Aluworks LTD, Asante Gold Corp, Clydestone Ghana Limited, Camelot Ghana Ltd, Cocoa Processing Company among others saw no gains in June as well as the entire year.



The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index gained its second-highest monthly return to date, advancing by 296.74 points.



This is indicative of a positive performance for the first half of the year with a year-to-date return of 14.90%.



Additionally, the GSE Financial Stock Index gained 14.56 points, reducing the year-to-date losses to 17.57%.



Its market capitalization also increased to an all-time high of ¢70.24 billion.

This can be attributed to increasing investor confidence announcement of dividend payment dates of several listed companies.



The GFIM, GSE's fixed income market ended June 2023 with 5.41 billion in volume traded, which was an 8.20% increase from the previous month but down 78% from the same period in 2022. Trades in short-term Government securities accounted for 77.80% of activity on the market.



On the equities side, volume and value traded were GH¢4,581,168 and GH¢14,777,674.66 respectively, both down 90.50% and 67.35% compared to the same period last year.



The cumulative volume of 226,887,532 valued at GH¢331,027,388.20 represents a decrease of 79.21% and 68.82% compared to the same period last year.



