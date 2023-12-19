'I am assured that the Lord will continue to lead and guide us in 2024' - Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has somewhat dispelled rumours that he has resigned from the position under the governing NPP administration.

This comes after some rumours began to swell on Monday December 18, suggesting that Ken Ofori-Atta had resigned from his position as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business via the X handle of the Office of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who joined staff of the ministry to hold a thanksgiving event suggested he is gearing up to continue to lead the Ministry of Finance in 2024.



"I am assured that the Lord will continue to lead and guide us in 2024. Our testimony is indeed victory on every side! Humbled to be leading the brilliant and resilient TeamMoF,” the post read.



Ken Ofori-Atta who had just presented the last budget of the Akufo-Addo administration in November this year was recently given a guard of honor by staff at the Ministry of Finance.

He is currently the longest-serving finance minister in the 4th Republic of Ghana but has also experienced his fair share of criticism by members of the governing NPP and a cross-section of the public over the management of the Ghanaian economy which is currently under an IMF programme.



See the tweet below





Today I joined the staff of @MoF_Ghana in thanksgiving for God’s mercy & preservation in 2023. I am assured that the Lord will continue to lead and guide us in 2024. Our testimony is indeed victory on every side! Humbled to be leading the brilliant and resilient #TeamMoF #Nissi pic.twitter.com/hQb652Whbh — Office of the Finance Minister-Ghana (@oofmghana) December 19, 2023

MA/NOQ