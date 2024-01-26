I feel ashamed comparing gold-rich Obuasi to Johannesburg – John Mahama

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says it is heartbreaking to draw a comparison between Obuasi, which is a mining community, and Johannesburg.

He says proceeds from the mining of minerals have been used to develop Johannesburg in South Africa, while Obuasi is nothing to write about.



The former president, who is seeking another term in office, said all around the world, mining communities are the best, but the same cannot be said in Ghana. In his next term, priority will be given to such places and developments.



“When you go to mining communities across the world, they are one of the best when it comes to development. These communities have been developed with the proceeds from the mines, but the same cannot be said about Ghana.

Look at Obuasi; you cannot compare Obuasi to Johannesburg because Johannesburg is seeing all the development. So when we come to power, we will work with Nananom in order to use some of the proceeds to develop Obuasi so that in the near future.



"When the gold is finished, we can also say Obuasi benefited from the gold in there,” he said while addressing Chiefs, elders and people of Obuasi.