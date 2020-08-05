Business News

I'm determined to wean Ghana off export of raw materials - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has on the occasion of the Founders Day celebration on Tuesday, August 4 assured Ghanaians that he will lay a strong foundation that transforms Ghanaians economy.

“We must, as a mark of reverence to our founders, work to free ourselves from the economic arrangements designed by the former colonial power to serve its particular purpose at the time which continues to bind us.



“We must make concerted efforts to break away from the neocolonial structure of the raw material producing and exporting economy which has largely been our lot.

“As president of the republic, I am determined to make the leadership of Ghana the period that witnessed the laying of the foundation for the transformation of our economy from an exporter of raw materials and retailer of cheap imported goods to a modern, value-adding, industrialized one.”



He added: “We will continue to work assiduously to provide each Ghanaian with a decent education. A decent healthcare system, decent jobs, a decent home an adequate safety net for the vulnerable and marginalized, and a decent retirement, and to live in an atmosphere of freedom, security, law and order.”

