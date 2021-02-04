IAA publishes list of defaulting entities

The Internal Audit Agency (IAA) has published the list of Covered Entities who have defaulted in submitting to it, required reports and plans.
According to the Agency, the Covered Entities listed, defaulted in the submission of the various reports as of Thursday, 31 December 2020.
Section 16 (3) of the Internal Audit Agency Act and Section 83 of the Public Financial Management Act 2016 (Act 921) requires Covered Entities to periodically submit various reports and plans to the Agency as an assurance that control systems in Covered Entities are working.
Fifty-one entities did not submit their Quarterly Internal Audit Reports while 47 entities did not submit their Annual Internal Audit Plans.
The IAA has therefore advised affected Covered Entities to “submit the required reports to the Agency not later than 28th February 2021.
“Failure which appropriate actions required by the Public Financial Management (PFM) laws of Ghana shall be taken against them.”
Find below the full list:
Non-Submission of Quarterly Internal Audit Reports
1. Ahafo Regional Co-ordinating Council
2. Biakoye District Assembly
3. Central Regional Co-ordinating Council
4. Central Tongu District Assembly
5. Department of Parks and Gardens
6. Department of Social Welfare
7. District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF)
8. Electricity Company of Ghana
9. Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited
10. Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited
11. Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF)
12. Ghana Education Service
13. Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics
14. Scholarships Secretariat
15. Ghana College of Pharmacists
16. Graphic Communication Group Limited
17. Kintampo Health Research Centre
18. Krachi West District Assembly
19. Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly
20. Labour Department
21. Law Reform Commission
22. Ghana Meteorological Agency
23. Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC)
24. Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
25. Narcotic Control Commission
26. National Theatre of Ghana
27. National Council for Tertiary Education
28. National Blood Service
29. National Commission on Culture
30. National Media Commission (NMC)
31. National Sports Authority
32. New Times Corporation
33. Non-formal Education Division
34. Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL)
35. Parliamentary Service
36. Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission
37. Produce Buying Company Limited
38. Public Procurement Authority (PPA)
39. Public Records and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD)
40. Regional Maritime University
41. St. Francis College of Education
42. Ghana Standards Authority
43. State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA)
44. Students’ Loan Trust Fund
45. University of Development Studies (UDS)
46. Upper East Regional Co-ordinating Council
47. Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly
48. University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)
49. Volta Aluminum Company Limited
50. Water Resources Commission (WRC)
51. Zabzugu District Assembly
Non-Submission of 2020 Annual Internal Audit Plans
1. Accra College of Education
2. Births and Deaths Registry
3. Builsa North District Assembly
4. Central Tongu District Assembly
5. Cocoa Processing Company Limited
6. Council for Tertiary and Vocational Education Training (CoTVET)
7. Department of Parks and Gardens
8. Electricity Company of Ghana Limited
9. Geological Survey Authority
10. Ghana Tourism Development Company Limited
11. Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited
12. Ghana Education Service (GES)
13. Ghana College of Pharmacists
14. Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics
15. Ghana Prisons Service
16. Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund
17. Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority
18. Scholarships Secretariat
19. Graphic Communication Group Limited
20. Kintampo Health Research Centre
21. Krachi West District Assembly
22. Kwahu Afram Plains South District Assembly
23. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
24. Law Reform Commission
25. National Theatre of Ghana
26. National Blood Service
27. National Media Commission
28. New Times Corporation
29. Non-formal Education Division
30. North East Regional Co-ordinating Council (NERCC)
31. Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands
32. Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Authority (PCSRA)
33. Produce Buying Company Limited
34. Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC)
35. Public Procurement Authority (PPA)
36. Public and Archives Administration Department (PRAAD)
37. Regional Maritime University
38. South Tongu District Assembly
39. St. Vincent College of Education
40. State Transport Corporation (STC)
41. State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA)
42. Takoradi Technical University (TTU)
43. University of Development Studies (UDS)
44. Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly
45.Wa Polytechnic
46. Water Resources Commission (WRC)
47. Zabzugu District Assembly