Deputy Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Ama Po­maa Boateng

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Po­maa Boateng, has urged girls to pursue careers in Information Communications Technology (ICT) to take advantage of the numerous job opportunities in the sector.

According to her, it was estimated that the ICT sector would need about two million workforce in the next five years.



Speaking at the National Girls in ICT Day in Accra on Monday, Ms Boateng urged girls not to shy away from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT education.



Dubbed Open Day event, the programme, which was to climax a month-long programme to mark this year’s Girls in ICT Day by the Ministry of Communica­tion and Digitalisation, was on the theme “Girls in ICT, Digital Skill for Life”.



As part of the programme, the best 100 girls from the Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Region who emerged winners in the last year’s Girls in ICT Programme are on a one-week mentorship training in Accra.



They would visit some insti­tutions and organisations such as the Ministry of Communica­tions and Digitalisation, America Towers Corporation (ATC), the Ghana Code Club and the various Mobile Network Operators.

The tour is to give the young girls hands-on experience in ICT training and give them the opportunity to apprise them­selves of the operations of the entities.



Ms Boateng, who gave the keynote address, said girls could equally make it in the field of ICT, like their male counter­parts, if they work hard.



The Deputy Minister said the Ministry of Communi­cations and Digitalisation introduced the Girls in ICT Programme to encourage girls to pursue ICT careers to bridge the digital gap.



The Chief Corporate Ser­vice and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, in her remarks, said her outfit was proud to be associated with the programme.



The Chief Executive Offi­cer of ATC, Ashutosh Singh, said that ATC Ghana was excit­ed about the programme.