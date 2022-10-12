0
IMF bailout: Ken Ofori-Atta pushes for swift completion of negotiations

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is said to be pushing for a speedy completion of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for an economic support programme, a Joy Business report has said.

Ghana is targeting an amount of $3 billion from the Fund once an agreement can be reached with funds likely to be accessed in 2023.

A team of government officials have been in the United States of America and met with the Director for the Africa Department of the IMF, Abebe Aemro Selassie at the ongoing Annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings.

According to the portal, it is expected that the second round of negotiations will continue after the annual meetings between the Government of Ghana team, led by Minister for Finance, Ofori-Atta; and the IMF team, led by the IMF Mission Chief, Stéphane Roudet.

The negotiations will focus on the implementation of policies that create conditions for a stable macroeconomic environment, sustainable growth and debt sustainability.

