IMF projects strong pick up of economies around the world

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, is projecting a strong pick up of economies around the world including Ghana.

Speaking at the IMF-World Bank spring-summer meeting currently ongoing virtually, Kristalina Georgieva said this will depend on how governments effectively manage COVID-19 and the deployment of vaccines.



“The point in history at which we stand is full of promise and of danger, we must not let our guard down. What we do now will shape the post-crisis world. So we must do the right thing. This means above all, give everyone a fair shot to bring the pandemic to an end. In January we projected global growth at 5.5% in 2021, we now expect a further acceleration partly because of additional policy support including the new physical budget in the US, and this allows us for an upward revision for our global forecast for 2021 and 2022,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Spring Meetings are meetings of the joint World Bank Group/IMF Development Committee and the IMF International Monetary and Financial Committee, which discusses progress on the work of the institutions. Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and are focused on international development, issues of debt, economic recovery, vaccines, and climate.



This year’s meeting will span from April 5 to April 11, 2021.