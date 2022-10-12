IMF talks: Ofori-Atta will steer Ghana out of crisis - Akufo-Addo's lawyer

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Kow Essuman, lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed belief in the ability of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to steer Ghana out of the current economic downturn.

Essuman's belief is anchored in the fact that the Minister has steered Ghana out of a crisis and that "he will do it again."



"I am confident that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will get a good deal for Ghana and steer us out of these times very soon. He has done it before, and he will do it again," tweeted on October 11, 2022.



His views accompanied a GhanaWeb curated publication from the Business and Financial Times portal, in which Ofori-Atta expressed satisfaction with progress made so far with regard to negotiation with the International Monetary Fund for an economic programme.



“This has been a very productive mission and I thank the IMF Team and all stakeholders for their commitment over what has been a marathon fortnight. The Government of Ghana is deeply encouraged by the progress made so far,” he said.



“We look forward to continuing our engagement and remain committed to working tirelessly to create a stable and resilient macroeconomic environment, ensure debt sustainability, and maintain social cohesion.



"Ghana is at a pivotal moment in her history and we are grateful for the IMF’s support, and indeed the support of all Ghanaians, as we work together to bolster Ghana’s build back effort,” he is quoted to have said.

His views come after the IMF mission team led by Stéphane Roudet completed its work in assessing the state of the Ghanaian economy.





