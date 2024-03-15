Illegal connections to blame for 'dumsor' - Abena Osei-Asare

Minister of State-designate at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei-Asare

During her vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 13, 2024, Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister of State-designate at the Finance Ministry, addressed critical concerns regarding Ghana’s energy sector challenges.

Abena Osei-Asare identified illegal meter connections and unpaid bills as key contributors to the intermittent power supply issues, commonly known as ‘dumsor’.



She emphasized the need for collective responsibility, urging Ghanaians to refrain from engaging in unlawful activities that exacerbate the situation.



Highlighting the significant financial losses incurred by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) due to unpaid bills and illegal activities,



Abena Osei-Asare stressed the importance of prompt payment by electricity consumers.



She emphasized that fulfilling financial obligations is crucial to support the stability and success of energy institutions.

Abena Osei-Asare expressed optimism about potential improvements in the energy sector, citing the forthcoming implementation of an energy sector reform plan.



She highlighted collaborative efforts involving stakeholders and technical support from entities like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in crafting this plan.



Addressing the issue further, Ms Osei-Asare stated, “Yes, it is a big issue in the energy space, but we also have to do our part... In as much as government is doing its part, we as citizens will also have to change our attitudes towards these things and that is the only way together, we can succeed and address these issues."



She urged citizens to embrace a sense of responsibility and patriotism by fulfilling their obligations and supporting initiatives aimed at improving the energy sector for the benefit of all Ghanaians.