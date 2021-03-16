Importers and exporters hail non-introduction of new taxes at ports in 2021 budget

File photo

Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobite, says the business community is appreciably satisfied with the non-introduction of new taxes at the Ports as stated in the 2021 budget.

He however indicated that abolishing the 12.5 and 15 per cent Import VAT at the Port or limiting it to the three per cent external tax will go a long way to help mitigate the plight of the business community.



Mr Awingobite told GBC News it is unfortunate the government did not reduce if not abolish the two per cent special import levy, aside from other taxes at the Port.

He said though there were no direct tax introductions, the numerous indirect tax increments, will add to the cost of doing business in the country.