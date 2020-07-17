Business News

Impressive fiscal records will win NPP a second term – Ofori-Atta

President Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken ofori-Atta has said that the projected budget overrun for this year will not be influenced by capturing electoral votes.

This follows concerns that the new budget deficit that have been prejected by the finance minister is aimed at political vote and but actually economic recovery.



The Finance Minister insists the current record of government is enough to actually win the Akufo-Addo administration a second term after this year’s elections.



“It is amazing when you have millions of people around the world raising the concerns. I think the issue really is the application of resources that we have.



“I don’t know but it has been three and half years of seeing how government has operated, there has to be trust and we the using the money well.

“At least from the Ministry of Finance, I can assure you that the presidency will ensure that the resources that we have are used judiciously. We are confident that by God’s grace the people of Ghana will reelect us.



“If you are doing that, then you don’t want to dig a hole for yourself. You truly want to make sure that you stand well in January 2021,” he told Joy News Thursday July 16



The elections will take place on December 7 this year.

