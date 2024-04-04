Independent Power Generators commend Akufo-Addo for ordering suspension of power export

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Chamber of Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG), has commended President Akufo-Addo for ordering the Volta River Authority (VRA), to suspend the exportation of electricity to neighbouring countries.

The Chairman of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, announced government’s decision on the export in Accra.



A statement signed by the Chief Executive of the IPGG Chamber, Dr. Elikplim Apetorgbor said the Independent Power Generators are glad that the President listened to their call for the suspension of power export at a time the nation is faced with power supply challenges.



He said the decision will go a long way in providing some respite and stability to the domestic power market by increasing supply, though it may not entirely solve the power supply challenges.

The statement lauded President Akufo-Addo for prioritising the domestic market, which is the right thing to do at this critical moment.



The IPGG Chamber also applauds Parliament, the media, and the public for taking a keen interest in the power export issue.



He commended the VRA for obeying the President’s directive by putting the national interest first.