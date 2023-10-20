'Inflation is coming down fast, food prices will reduce significantly' - NPP

Richard Ahiagbah is the National Communications Director of the NPP

The National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has assured that Ghana's economic woes will be over soon.

According to him, the economy is recovering from the effects of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



He said the economy is rebounding at a fast pace such that the current hardships being experienced will end soon.



“The economy is bouncing back from the effects of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War. Inflation is coming down very fast and with PFJ 2.0 food prices will come down significantly,” he said as quoted by myjoyonline.com



He added that “jobs are coming for the youth. The economy is getting ready to gainfully employ 200,000 youth in the agricultural sector.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also assured that the government will work to ensure that inflation reduces to 15% by the end of 2024.

He also stated his optimism over the fact that by the end of 2023, inflation will reduce.



Currently, the inflation rate stands at 38.1 percent as of September 2023.



The President made the statement when he met with the Christian Council of Ghana at the Jubilee House.



“The signs are becoming clearer and clearer, the very high rate of inflation that we suffered last year is coming down. By the end of this year, we will be looking at 26.7%. By the end of next year, we will bring it down to 15%. We have to go down to the single digits,” he stated.



SSD/MA

