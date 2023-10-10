Institutions urged to create more opportunities for women education, training and employment

Some participants at the symposium

Efforts to increase visibility and awareness of issues affecting women in Ghana’s maritime industry remain rife.

Earlier this week, stakeholders in Ghana’s maritime industry, especially in academia participated in a symposium on the topic, “Relevance of Women in Maritime Education and Training: Prospects and Challenges.”



Held at the Regional Maritime University (RMU), the occasion forms part of the school’s 65th anniversary program and coincides with the celebration of World Maritime Day.



The Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr. Jethro W. Brooks said, that in response to the gender disparity that exists in the maritime industry, the Regional Maritime University has embarked on deliberate scholarship programs that encourage females to take up training at the school.



He encouraged females in the region to take up seafaring careers.



The President of WISTA Ghana, seasoned academic and chartered shipbroker, Gertrude Ohene-Asienim, in her keynote address, urged maritime institutions and companies to embrace the call for diversity and inclusion in employment especially in technical fields.



A fruitful panel discussion ensued at the symposium, where practical gender concerns were addressed.



Selected female maritime professionals who have distinguished themselves in the industry, were honored. This includes the General Manager, of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Esther Gyebi-Donkor for her 3 decades of outstanding service to the organisation and country.