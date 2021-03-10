Intensify coronavirus vaccination campaign to stimulate business growth – GRA boss

Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has stated that the Coronavirus vaccination campaign will ensure a positive economic rebound.

Mr Ousu-Amoah said this will stimulate business growth and lead to revenue mobilization because the vaccination programme will go a long way to make the business environment friendly enough to transact trade.



He said this when he took his Coronavirus vaccination jab at the head office of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



“The campaign will go a long way to ensure that we will be able to recover in terms of business activities, in terms of being able to have more confidence in going out there and getting the job done and eventually we will see the economy recover. I think it is very important. It is a very good step to ensure that revenue will come and I commend the government of Ghana for giving everyone the opportunity to take the vaccines,” he said.

The Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadjo Damoah (Rtd), called on all stakeholders at the port to collaborate with the authorities to get all persons vaccinated to avoid any outbreak.



“The port as a community has several other stakeholders, so I urge all of the stakeholders to take advantage of the availability of the vaccine and get their jabs to stop the spread of the virus,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority was forced to revise its revenue target for last year due to the outbreak of Coronavirus which affected many businesses in the country.