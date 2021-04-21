Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 21

The cedi remained stable on the interbank board today

On the interbank board today April 21, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7285 and a selling price of 5.7343, the trading price remains the same as yesterday.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9884 and a selling price of 7.9970 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 8.0119 for buying and a selling price of 8.0205. The unit rate has slightly dropped today.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9015 and a selling price of 6.9083 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 6.8902 buying price and a selling price of 6.8976. This has also seen a slight increase in the unit rate.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price of 0.4017 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 0.4020 and a selling price of 0.4024.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.1345 and a selling price of 71.3979 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 71.2740 and a selling price of 71.4485.



And the Japanese Yen also remained the same as yesterday at trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.