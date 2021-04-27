Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 27

The cedi remained stable on the interbank board today

On the interbank board today April 27, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7278 and selling price of 5.7336 as against yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 5.7280 and a selling price of 5.7338.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9623 and a selling price of 7.9708 as at yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 7.9322 and a selling price of 7.9407.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9132 and a selling price of 6.9293 as against yesterday’s trading, at a buying price of 6.9132 and a selling price of 6.9200.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4021 and a selling price of 0.4026 as against yesterday’s trading at a buying price of 0.4011 and a selling price of 0.4015.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6021 and a selling price of 71.6021as against yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.5437 and a selling price of 71.5647.



The CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.6643 and a selling price of 94.7108 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 94.7915 and a selling price of 94.8847.



And the Japanese Yen also remained the same as Friday’s, trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.