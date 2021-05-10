Interbank Board: Exchange rate for May 10

The Pound Sterling went up on the interbank board today

On the interbank board today May 10, 2021, the Ghana Cedi started the 20th trade week on the interbank market at a buying price of 5.7287 and a selling price of 5.7345 as compared to last week Friday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7289 and a selling price of 5.7347.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0145 and a selling price of 8.0231 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9512 and a selling price of 7.9597.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9594 and a selling price of 6.9663 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9063 and a selling price of 6.9131.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4069 and a selling price of 0.4073 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4030 and a selling price of 0.4034.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3413 and a selling price of 71.5263 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6738 and a selling price of 71.6895.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.1615 and a selling price of 94.2548 as compared to last Friday’s trading of a buying price of 94.8861 and a selling price of 94.9795.