Interbank Board: Exchange rate for May 7

The cedi ended the trade week against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7318

On the interbank board today May 7, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is closed the trading week by trading at a buying price of 5.7289 and a selling price of 5.7347 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7289 and a selling price of 5.7347.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9512 and a selling price of 7.9597 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 7.9672 and a selling price of 7.9758.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9063 and a selling price of 6.9131 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 6.8766 and a selling price of 6.8834.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4030 and a selling price of 0.4034 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 0.3987 and selling price of 0.3991.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6738 and a selling price of 71.6895 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 71.4418 and a selling price of 71.7279.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.8861 and a selling price of 94.9795 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 95.2955 and selling price of 95.3897.