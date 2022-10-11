0
Menu
Business

Invest in your staff to help your brand grow - Esther Ofosuhene to businesses

Video Archive
Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of CXP Ghana, Esther Dokuwaa Ofosuhene, has entreated all businesses to invest in their staff.

She explained that how the staff of a company are treated and trained helps push the brand of the company to a higher feat.

Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of CXP Ghana programme in Accra, Esther Ofosuhene called on business owners to empower their staff for them to give out their best.

"There is nothing like bad staff. You always have good staff, it’s all about how you train them and if they understand the role they play in delivering customer experience," she told GhanaWeb.

"If they understand the value, they are supposed to deliver…we need to invest in our staff. It’s not always about the money, it’s about how staff is treated, it’s about training, and empowering them to deliver on the values and promises that your brand has to offer," she added.

She stated that customer satisfaction was key to the growth of any business.

Watch the video below;











ESA/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah