Israel-Hamas war could affect Ghana's economy - Dr. Amin Adam

Ghana could experience an adverse impact of the Israel-Hamas war, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has asserted.

According to him, the global supply of goods and services would dwindle as well due to tensions in the Middle East region.



Dr. Adam explained that Ghana imports most products including foodstuff, therefore, if the war does not come to an end, some countries, including Ghana, would bear the rippling effects.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, when asked whether the war would affect Ghana's economy said, “Of course."



He further said, "This (Israel-Hamas War) is an event that could engulf the whole world. To the extent that it affects global supply of goods we import some of our goods including even the foods that we eat from other countries. Israel export grains one of the largest and that could affect global happenings. To the extent that the goods that is affected heavily imported into this country will certainly affect us as well.”



“It is too early to say that the effect is here but there is always the transmission mechanism through which global happenings affect countries like Ghana,” Dr Amin Adam pointed out.



Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip reportedly infiltrated into southern Israel to attack Israeli civilians.

According to reports, more than 600 Israelis have been killed and 100 kidnapped.



In Gaza, at least 313 people have been killed following retaliatory Israeli air strikes, according to Palestinian officials.



This notwithstanding, the Israeli Mission in Ghana believes that it is early days yet for any rush evacuation.



They assured to safeguard the lives of people including Ghanaian citizens living in the region.



Government of Ghana, on the other hand, have condemned the ongoing Hamas attacks on Israel. It called on Hamas to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.



In a press release issued on October 8, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration also called on the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its response to the attacks.

