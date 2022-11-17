1
Menu
Business

It is unfair we keep interjecting the flow of the sitting - Zanetor fumes

Member Of Parliament For Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the ad-hoc committee from the Minority side of parliament, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, has asked members of the ad-hoc committee to follow the stipulated rules of the committee's sitting.

According to the MP, KT Hammond and other members’ interjections are interfering with the flow of the proceedings.

She noted that the practice is unfair and an impediment to the free flow of the sitting.

“Co-Chair, normally when we sit in a committee, you must actually address the chair and have permission from the chair before you speak. I think it’s unfair that we just keep interjecting. We ask questions and we don’t let the witness continue and we keep interjecting without seeking permission to have the opportunity to interrupt. We are creating too much of an issue with that,” she said during the sitting.

The second sitting of the ad hoc committee probing the allegations in a vote of a censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has commenced today November 17, 2022.

The 8-member ad hoc committee was made of Members of Parliament elected by the leadership of both sides of the House.

The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have appeared before the committee of Parliament.

Their main task is to probe the seven allegations contained in the censure motion filed late last month by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, which motion is seeking the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.

However, the Finance Minister is expected to appear before the committee on November 18, 2022.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: