It is unfair we keep interjecting the flow of the sitting - Zanetor fumes

A member of the ad-hoc committee from the Minority side of parliament, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, has asked members of the ad-hoc committee to follow the stipulated rules of the committee's sitting.

According to the MP, KT Hammond and other members’ interjections are interfering with the flow of the proceedings.



She noted that the practice is unfair and an impediment to the free flow of the sitting.



“Co-Chair, normally when we sit in a committee, you must actually address the chair and have permission from the chair before you speak. I think it’s unfair that we just keep interjecting. We ask questions and we don’t let the witness continue and we keep interjecting without seeking permission to have the opportunity to interrupt. We are creating too much of an issue with that,” she said during the sitting.



The second sitting of the ad hoc committee probing the allegations in a vote of a censure motion against the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has commenced today November 17, 2022.



The 8-member ad hoc committee was made of Members of Parliament elected by the leadership of both sides of the House.

The Public Interest Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have appeared before the committee of Parliament.



Their main task is to probe the seven allegations contained in the censure motion filed late last month by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, which motion is seeking the removal of Ofori-Atta from office.



However, the Finance Minister is expected to appear before the committee on November 18, 2022.







