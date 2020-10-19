It’s impossible to eradicate poverty – Economist

Economist, Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah says efforts by several organizations to eradicate poverty in the world will not be fruitful as the situation can only be reduced.

According to Dr. Mensah, such an aim is unattainable.



Speaking on Campus Exclusive on the back of the global commemoration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the lecturer described the goal as a mirage.



“I think that statement itself is a mirage. There is no way poverty can be eradicated in the world as far as humanity is concerned. We can reduce its perception, and the perception has to do with being able to provide basic necessities for society. As we talk about health, good roads, portable drinking water, being able to create employable skills for the people, and being able to develop potentials. Even providing power and energy. All contribute towards reducing poverty,” he said



Dr. Mensah added that the mindset of people considered to be poor, which the government has no control over, is one of the problems causing them to be in such a situation.



“As to somebody that has been classified as poor itself has nothing to do with the government, it has to do with the mindset. One major problem that we have has to do with our societal setting and how we have placed value on material things more than things that are ethical as Ghanaians”.

Meanwhile, the Economist wants the government to focus on creating employment to curb rural-urban migration.



“Our focus must be on down to top development approach whereby we really need to stop rural-urban migration. That is one of the biggest challenge posed by poverty. What government needs to do is that there are much more potentials…once you are able to create more jobs it makes the rural economy much more viable, then at the end of the day you’ll be able to attain poverty reduction. So attention must be focused on rural areas”.



The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty



The General Assembly of the United Nations on December 22, 1992, set aside 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.



The theme for the 2020 observation is “Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice for all”.

According to the UN the theme for this year is to address the challenges of achieving social and environmental justice for all.



Persons who are considered poor according to the UN are persons who work under dangerous conditions, have unsafe housing, lack of nutritious food, have unequal access to justice, lack of political power, and have limited access to health care.



