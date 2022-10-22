It's obvious Akufo-Addo won't fire you, just resign - KSM to Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Television show host, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM has urged Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to as a matter of urgency resign for another financial manager to take over the affairs of the economy.

He averred that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has refused to sack Ofori-Atta despite calls by a section of Ghanaians for him to be fired.



KSM in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb opined that it's about time a competent financial manager takes charge to stabilize the wobbling economy.



"Advice to Ken Ofori-Atta. Bra Ken, it is obvious the President cannot and will not fire you. Please do him and GH a favour and respectfully resign for a competent financial manager to take charge. I am sure that the financial markets will react positively to the news," his tweet read.



It would be recalled that Bloomberg on Thursday, October 20, 2022, reported that Ghana’s local currency – the cedi - depreciated in value by 9.6%.



This, the news portal said, makes the total loss of the cedi in 2022 almost 52%, the highest recorded in 22 years.



The free fall of the cedi now places the currency at the 148 position of worst-performing currencies in the world.

Meanwhile, Ghana is targeting an amount of $3 billion over a three-year period from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once an agreement on a programme is reached.



The new amount requested as a loan is double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



The IMF programme is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



Advice to Ken Ofori-Atta.



