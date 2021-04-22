It’s time for a Digital Economy Act – Egyir

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO, Chief Executives Network Ghana

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chief Executives Network Ghana, Mr. Ernest De-Graft Egyir, has said it is time for the introduction of a Digital Economy Act for Ghana, and a Ministry of Digital Economy to coordinate digital policies.

Mr. Egyir, stated that the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19 has accelerated the pace and urgency for digital transformation, agility and adaptability.



According to him, the global pandemic has brought to bear the need for Ghana to boost technology and efficiency for businesses’ and government’s continuity.



“The pandemic has exposed the need to improve technology and efficiency for the continuity of governments and businesses, and this is therefore a watershed moment for digital transformation,” he said.



He made this statement during the press launch of the 5TH Ghana CEO Summit themed ‘Digital Transformation: Powering Business and Government RESET for a Post-Pandemic Economic Resilience. A Public-Private Sector Dialogue’.



The 5TH Ghana CEO Summit is scheduled for 17th-18th of May, 2021, and will address the most important issues facing the leadership of corporate Ghana and government.



“The issues to be discussed are critical to efforts of the country’s private sector and state-owned enterprises in finding a roadmap to help reset the economy,” Mr. Egyir added.

The areas this year’s theme seeks to explore are: The Economy and Ease of Doing Business; Presidential Dialogue session; Resetting Ghana’s Economy; Policy response and strategies for building a resilient Economy Post-COVID pandemic; Digital Economy Plenary Session; CEO Business Case Plenary Session and other equally important topics.



Background



The Ghana CEO Summit is the foremost business conference for topmost CEOs, Heads of state, government officials, diplomats, board directors and board leaders.



It was founded in 2016 and is committed to unlocking Ghana’s economical potential by offering concrete, innovative and actionable solutions; championing private sector-led growth; and leading discussions around innovative policies to help the country move forward.



The Bank of Ghana 1st Deputy Governor, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, assured CEOs of the central bank’s readiness to assist them with engagements on how they can overcome challenges from the pandemic and how to reposition their operations.



“The central bank will welcome any form of engagement with industry to provide clarity on opportunities available in the banking and payments industry, to assist businesses overcome challenges of the pandemic and also reposition their operations for a post-COVID-19 environment,” Dr. Opoku-Afari stated.