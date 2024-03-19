'It was time for him to take on more narrow roles' - Akufo-Addo on Ken Ofori-Atta's exit

Ken Ofori-Atta, Former Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has explained that the reason for reshuffling and reassigning the former finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, was influenced by the need for him to reduce his workload after seven years of dedicated service.

The president said it was appropriate for Ofori-Atta to assume a more specialised role.



In an interaction with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, the president noted that the decision was necessary, a myjoyonline.com report stated.



“Since last year, we have made some important changes in our government. Your old friend, Mr. Ofori-Atta, has had seven years as a Finance Minister, and I thought it was time for him to wind down and take on more narrow roles.



"And the new Minister of Finance is someone you have met before... now he has stepped forward,” he stated.



President Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, February 14, removed the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in a major ministerial reshuffle.

Thirteen other ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, were affected by the reshuffle.



Ofori-Atta, who was part of the ministers reshuffled, was later appointed as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.



As the senior presidential advisor, Ofori-Atta is expected to use his extensive experience and network to attract international investments and bolster private sector participation in Ghana's development.



