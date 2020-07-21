Business News

JEOUN VIP cautions against pirating the company’s brand

A JEOUN VIP Bus terminal

The management and shareholders of JEOUN VIP Bus has issued a stern warning to all persons and transport companies pirating the company’s brand, saying legal action would be taken against them.

The CEO, Mr Yaw Amponsah Marfo, said this during an official launch of an ultramarine modern bus terminal at Sunyani in the Bono Region, built by the management and shareholders of JEUON VIP Bus.



He said: “VIP Transport is the leading passenger transport company in the Whole of West Africa. VIP transport has been in the system since 2009, from a humble beginning of twelve buses. It has grown to over 500 buses serving 36 destinations nationwide in Ghana.”



The Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, has noted on that day that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is fully committed to ensuring an effective and efficient transport system in the country.



She said the government recognises the important role the transport system, especially the road sector, plays in the socio-economic well-being of the country, hence, the decision to invest in the sector.



She was speaking at an official launch of an ultramarine modern bus terminal at Sunyani in the Bono Region, built in partnership with the management and shareholders of JEUON VIP Bus.

She said: “There is no gainsaying the importance of public transportation in the socio-economic development of this country”.



“Over the past three decades, road transport had dominated the transport industry and has delivered invaluable service to keep going. This has been made possible by the healthy synergy of public and private players to ensure that people and goods are moved safely from one place to the other”.



“To safeguard the sustainability of the value chain of this industry, there must be concerted efforts at ensuring that the infrastructure and logistical requirement needed for the efficient and effective running of the road transport sector, are not compromised.



This means that the government, as a key player, must lead in this endeavor and show commitment to this course.



“In the last three years, the NPP government, under the able leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has committed to revamping and providing a new integrated transport system to support our growing population.”

